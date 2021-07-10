Step Finance (STEP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $194,832.00

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $966,009.19 and approximately $194,832.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00117522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00161287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,154.72 or 1.00088928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.35 or 0.00938778 BTC.

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

