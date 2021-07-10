American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30,075 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,075 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for approximately 2.2% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Cameco worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cameco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. 3,628,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,523. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.