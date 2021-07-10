iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Stock Position Raised by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 284.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,660 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $29,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth $1,918,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.56. The stock had a trading volume of 401,491 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.46. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

