American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 22,820 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,689 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 2.6% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $60.13. 6,973,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,872,979. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

