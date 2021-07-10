iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Increased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10,702.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of HRT Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $428,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,976,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,502,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $138.46 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

