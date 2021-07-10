HRT Financial LP Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,545.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,499 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $23,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,648 shares of company stock worth $36,267,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $591.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.00 and a 52-week high of $592.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $549.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

