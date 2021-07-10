Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $6.23 Million Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 472,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,765,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,625,000 after purchasing an additional 63,668 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,684,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 71,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. 103,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.62. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0529 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

