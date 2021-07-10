Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 585,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.90% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 53,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

