62,003 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 62,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,512,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,083,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,831,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $119.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,353,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $91.71 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.