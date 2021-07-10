Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $2,336,640,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after buying an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after buying an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $517.26. 1,184,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,382. The company has a market capitalization of $203.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $375.14 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

