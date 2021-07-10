Allen Operations LLC Has $16.41 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allen Operations LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of Allen Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet stock traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,591.49. The company had a trading volume of 755,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,612.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,450.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

