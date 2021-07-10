Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $15.69 Million in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 987,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,000. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund accounts for about 0.9% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBH. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000.

NBH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 88,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,808. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

