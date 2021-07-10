Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $33.59 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 460,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,589,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,527,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $76.03. 1,360,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,553. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

