Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,635,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,667 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 57,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 112,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,741,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,518,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $59.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

