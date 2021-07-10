Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $704,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,558,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.37. 3,332,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,420. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.63 and a fifty-two week high of $400.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

