Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $374.36 Million

Brokerages expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post sales of $374.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.50 million and the lowest is $333.60 million. Sunrun reported sales of $181.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,455,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,810. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

