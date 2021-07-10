Ethverse (ETHV) Price Down 34.5% This Week

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $145,265.14 and approximately $34,890.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00238731 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001286 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.71 or 0.00816667 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,492,938 coins and its circulating supply is 8,402,764 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

