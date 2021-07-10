Oasis Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in MINISO Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 164,413 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth $244,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its stake in MINISO Group by 253.8% in the first quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 803,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 576,276 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth $1,509,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 426,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,361. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.