Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,829 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 8.3% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Baidu worth $46,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.36. 4,651,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,286,550. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. CLSA dropped their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC dropped their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

