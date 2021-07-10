Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 100.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,063 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Slack Technologies worth $17,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WORK. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $2,173,841.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,128.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 494,265 shares of company stock worth $21,172,824 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Slack Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. 4,464,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,716. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

