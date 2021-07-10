Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,472 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $21,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,706,000 after buying an additional 1,405,654 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after buying an additional 439,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,418,000 after buying an additional 118,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after buying an additional 77,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of ARVN stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,402. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

