Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 161.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,609 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $27,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $5,884,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $4,662,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. 64,622,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,756,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 2.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.