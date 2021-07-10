Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 121,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $589,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,526 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,279,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 77,335 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.16. 948,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,958. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $304.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.95. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Raymond James began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

