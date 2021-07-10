Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $145,491.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,930.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,217,558. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,594. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on COUP shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

