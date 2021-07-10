Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 368,654 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1,022.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,701 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 368,654 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Xilinx worth $50,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Xilinx by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in Xilinx by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its position in Xilinx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,198. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.05 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

