Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Deliveroo (LON:ROO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

ROO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Deliveroo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 338 ($4.42).

Shares of LON ROO traded down GBX 13.30 ($0.17) on Thursday, hitting GBX 300 ($3.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,067. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The stock has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 263.66.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

