Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 126,329 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,329 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $68,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 590.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,571,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $1,561,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $227.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.44 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.81 and a 52-week high of $231.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,250,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.38.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

