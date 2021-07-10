iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $437.41. 4,312,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $313.24 and a 1-year high of $437.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

