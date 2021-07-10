HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 182,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,826,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,854. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.