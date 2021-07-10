The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,425 shares of company stock worth $2,272,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.47. 3,688,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.52.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.