Polymath Trading Down 2.1% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $116.18 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.00392942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

