CROAT (CROAT) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $179,039.65 and approximately $1,133.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,100,360 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

