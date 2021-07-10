OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Earns “Hold” Rating from CIBC

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.75 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 3,631,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,203,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.66. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $788.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 421,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

