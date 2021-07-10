$25.52 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce $25.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.06 million and the highest is $26.00 million. Conifer reported sales of $25.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $104.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.09 million to $107.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $114.27 million, with estimates ranging from $111.19 million to $119.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 0.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNFR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,035. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.13. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

