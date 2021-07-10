$0.08 EPS Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Ooma posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Ooma stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.64. 114,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,874. Ooma has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.45 million, a PE ratio of -169.45 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $98,365.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ooma by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ooma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ooma by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

