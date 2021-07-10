Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 9,661 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 79,744.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after buying an additional 611,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,329 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,964. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

