Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,533,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,313. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.71. The company has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a PE ratio of 139.85, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

