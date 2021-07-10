Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,541,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in American Tower by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 212,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,291,000 after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in American Tower by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $278.45. 1,151,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,201. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $280.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.