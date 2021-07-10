Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 193.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,717 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 0.4% of HRT Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Eaton worth $41,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,057,000 after acquiring an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.56. 1,479,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $84.87 and a one year high of $154.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.21. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

