HRT Financial LP Invests $17.60 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 239,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $58,712,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,413,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Shares of FANG traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.42. 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

