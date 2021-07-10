HRT Financial LP Has $13.70 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 176.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,818 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,375,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,281. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

