Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Lifted by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1,346.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,942 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. 2,000,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

