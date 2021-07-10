Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 304,826 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304,826 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $72,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $2.95 on Friday, hitting $180.70. The company had a trading volume of 481,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,904. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.63 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

