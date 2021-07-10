Ossiam Increases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $15,642,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB opened at $38.08 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

