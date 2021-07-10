Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $97,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,071,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 59,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.58. 999,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,458. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,283. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

