Acuta Capital Partners LLC Buys 636 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Novavax by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Novavax by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.59. 2,264,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,362. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,914 shares of company stock worth $17,382,933. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

