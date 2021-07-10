Acuta Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 48.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,311 shares during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.1% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,157,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $848,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,301,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on MRSN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $530,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $179,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 224,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,133. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

