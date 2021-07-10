Acuta Capital Partners LLC Takes $3.72 Million Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 823,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Selecta Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1,387.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 115,828 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.99. 309,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,952. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $451.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $366,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

