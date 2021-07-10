Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $5.57 on Friday, reaching $269.85. 1,507,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.06. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.76 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

