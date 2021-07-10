Acuta Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 287,000 ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 287,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,000. ESSA Pharma makes up about 3.0% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.85% of ESSA Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $28.17. 148,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.64. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

